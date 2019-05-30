Twilio Inc (TWLO) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 21.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 175,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,272 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Twilio were worth $22,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 3,353.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 272,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,168,000 after acquiring an additional 264,355 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Twilio by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 123,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 15,917 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.36.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $117,593.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $2,527,720.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,107 shares of company stock worth $20,315,428. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock opened at $129.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. Twilio Inc has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $144.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.40). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

