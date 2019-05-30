Tuttle Tactical Management Sells 127,636 Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (TBF)

Tuttle Tactical Management reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,636 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 668.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 147,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000.

Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.99. 6,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,264. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $24.43.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

