Tuttle Tactical Management Invests $1.55 Million in A. O. Smith Corp (AOS)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 29,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 473,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,263,000 after acquiring an additional 128,627 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 493,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,347,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 279,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,917,000 after buying an additional 23,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,880,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,553,000 after buying an additional 151,373 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.35. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $65.57.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.16 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Edward Jones cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.62.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,022,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul R. Dana sold 9,010 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $475,367.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,912 shares in the company, valued at $786,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,010 shares of company stock worth $944,468 over the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

