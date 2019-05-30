Tredje AP fonden Has $5.50 Million Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 230.3% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Macquarie downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Charter Communications from $390.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.88.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total value of $497,113.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,174.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $378.84. 11,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,739. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Charter Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $259.48 and a 12 month high of $387.41. The company has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

