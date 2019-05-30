Tredje AP fonden Has $4.02 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 53,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,121,000 after acquiring an additional 19,624 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $843,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,837,000 after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EW traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.59. 14,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $134.38 and a 12-month high of $197.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.87 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $189.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

In other news, VP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 821 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total transaction of $143,970.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $5,506,792.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,269,784.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,306 shares of company stock worth $26,869,558 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

