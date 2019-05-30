TransUnion (TRU) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $70.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TransUnion has an attractive business model with highly recurring and diversified revenue streams, significant operating leverage, low capital requirements and strong and stable cash flows. The company’s huge base of data is its most distinguishing asset and perhaps the biggest barrier to entry for competitors. Acquisitions act as a key growth catalyst. The company serves a broad range of customers across multiple geographies and verticals, and boasts over 35 million customers. Despite such positives, shares of TransUnion have underperformed its industry in the past year. The company operates in a highly competitive market, which restricts its pricing power and limits profitability to some extent. The company's operating segments experience seasonality. High debt may limit TransUnion’s future expansion and worsen its risk profile.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TRU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.27.

NYSE TRU opened at $65.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $52.15 and a 52-week high of $79.48. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In other TransUnion news, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $518,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,084.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 359,395 shares of company stock valued at $23,802,393. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Lunia Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 7,134.4% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,708,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,709,000 after buying an additional 16,477,948 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 30.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,323,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $890,520,000 after buying an additional 3,143,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $132,399,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth $87,405,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,418,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,170,000 after buying an additional 1,161,718 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

