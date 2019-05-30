Trade Desk (TTD) Research Coverage Started at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $255.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TTD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trade Desk presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $189.59.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $201.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $80.09 and a 1 year high of $232.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.92, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.93.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.42. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 21,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $4,308,337.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,664.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Randall Pickles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $2,020,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,506 shares of company stock worth $31,812,091. Corporate insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,007,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,788,000 after purchasing an additional 414,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,466,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,215,000 after acquiring an additional 41,609 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,026,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,226,000 after acquiring an additional 460,727 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,290,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,429,000 after acquiring an additional 80,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,287,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,785,000 after acquiring an additional 47,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

