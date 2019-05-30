Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) Position Trimmed by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 790,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 147,200 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $75,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,086,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $198,264,000 after purchasing an additional 90,826 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Total System Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Total System Services stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.39. The stock had a trading volume of 62,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Total System Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.58 and a 52-week high of $117.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Total System Services had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $980.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 37,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $3,518,907.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSS. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Total System Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total System Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Total System Services to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Total System Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.47.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

