Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 666 Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 627.6% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $104,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jody L. Begley sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $173,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

MO traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.13. 95,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,786,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $66.04. The firm has a market cap of $93.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.35.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.20%.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup set a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.53.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

