Tesco Pension Investment Ltd decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 588,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 141,458 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 4.0% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $161,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,271,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,144,489,000 after acquiring an additional 347,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,177,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,858,214,000 after acquiring an additional 944,035 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 44,296.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,565,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 19,521,889 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,671,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,940,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,897,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,094,013,000 after acquiring an additional 422,625 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.92.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $665,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.21, for a total value of $13,855,298.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,193 shares in the company, valued at $82,562,149.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,512 shares of company stock worth $15,388,101. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMO traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $266.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,137. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.83 and a twelve month high of $282.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $106.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 12.89%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/thermo-fisher-scientific-inc-tmo-is-tesco-pension-investment-ltds-8th-largest-position.html.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

See Also: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.