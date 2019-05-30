The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) Shares Bought by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 111.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,619 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENSG. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENSG stock opened at $53.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $58.14.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $549.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.09 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 4.59%. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

