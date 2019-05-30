The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Position Boosted by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 567.7% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO opened at $48.61 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $50.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 23,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,118,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,099.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Francisco Crespo sold 16,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $804,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,840 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,201 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/the-coca-cola-co-ko-position-boosted-by-moreno-evelyn-v.html.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.