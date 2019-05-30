Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Position in Neenah Inc (NP)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Neenah were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Neenah by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,443,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,951,000 after acquiring an additional 26,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,025,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,527,000 after acquiring an additional 32,846 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 924,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,442,000 after acquiring an additional 19,317 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 783,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,357,000 after acquiring an additional 73,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 733,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Neenah alerts:

NYSE:NP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.14. 3,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.17. Neenah Inc has a 12 month low of $56.80 and a 12 month high of $96.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. Neenah had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neenah Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Neenah’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

NP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Neenah to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th.

In related news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $312,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,219.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Armin Schwinn sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $31,300.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,938.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,942 shares of company stock valued at $372,666 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/texas-permanent-school-fund-grows-position-in-neenah-inc-np.html.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP).

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.