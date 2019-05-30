Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) Position Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 36.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 585,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,429 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $9,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2,175.0% in the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $25.96.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 18.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.84%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other news, insider Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $69,326.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,644.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Daniell sold 2,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $35,414.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,414.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,349 shares of company stock worth $384,241. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

