Tervita (TEV) Price Target Cut to C$9.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tervita from C$11.40 to C$10.40 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Tervita from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

TSE TEV opened at C$5.97 on Wednesday. Tervita has a 12 month low of C$5.60 and a 12 month high of C$10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$531.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$370.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tervita will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tervita

Tervita Corporation provides environmental solutions for oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. The company offers bioremediation services, caverns and oil field waste disposal, civil and environmental construction, commercial demolition and decommissioning, energy marketing, engineered landfill disposal, metals recycling, municipal and industrial water treatment, NORM management, oil and gas demolition and recovery, oil recovery, onsite produced and frac water treatment, onsite waste management, remediation and reclamation services, specialized waste containers, spill and emergency response, sulphur services, treatment recovery and disposal, waste classification and tracking services, waste transportation services, and water disposal wells.

