Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) Position Reduced by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P decreased its stake in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 3,122.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,181,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,175 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 944.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Telephone & Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Telephone & Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone & Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

TDS stock opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.00. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 15,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $498,541.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at $432,590.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth R. Meyers sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $1,292,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,668. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

