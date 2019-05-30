Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Receives $29.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TECK shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. MKM Partners set a $26.00 price objective on Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America set a $30.00 price objective on Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,773,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,394,000 after acquiring an additional 760,525 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,156,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,553,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,199,000 after buying an additional 1,801,837 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,420,000 after buying an additional 1,967,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,073,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,816,000 after buying an additional 26,365 shares during the last quarter. 55.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.05. 634,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,939. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $30.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.78%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

