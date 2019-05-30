Teck Resources Ltd (TECK.B) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.92.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TECK.B shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.50 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Scotiabank restated an “average” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded down C$0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$26.71. 867,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion and a PE ratio of 4.50. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$19.27 and a 1-year high of C$38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

