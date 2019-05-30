Teck Resources Ltd (TECK.B) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on May 30th, 2019 // Comments off

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.92.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TECK.B shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.50 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Scotiabank restated an “average” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded down C$0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$26.71. 867,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion and a PE ratio of 4.50. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$19.27 and a 1-year high of C$38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.