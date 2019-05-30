TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,021 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $7,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 6,999.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,500,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 10,352,489 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,973,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,692,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,082,000 after buying an additional 1,821,732 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,146,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,686,000 after buying an additional 1,452,407 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 46,457,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,246,000 after buying an additional 1,123,288 shares during the period. 58.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

NASDAQ KHC traded down $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $27.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,180,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,059,375. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52-week low of $28.43 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.35 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.76.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/td-asset-management-inc-trims-stake-in-kraft-heinz-co-khc.html.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.