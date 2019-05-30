TD Asset Management Inc. Has $6.86 Million Position in British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,177,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NYSE:BTI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.63. 29,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.83. British American Tobacco PLC has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $55.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.6745 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 66.16%.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

