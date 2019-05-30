TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (TTWO) Shares Sold by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP lowered its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,222,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,473,000 after acquiring an additional 190,881 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,871,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,581,000 after acquiring an additional 307,032 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 42.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,699,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,151,000 after acquiring an additional 141,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,461,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,440,000 after acquiring an additional 80,815 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $107.35 on Thursday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $139.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $488.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $152.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 144,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $13,600,946.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

