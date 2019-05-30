Synovus Financial Corp Sells 708 Shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (JXI)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,796,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 34,822.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 115,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 114,915 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,820,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,463,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JXI remained flat at $$53.62 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,438. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.32 and a 12-month high of $54.93.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

