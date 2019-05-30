Swisscom (SCMWY) vs. Koninklijke KPN (KKPNF) Head-To-Head Survey

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) and Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Swisscom has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke KPN has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Swisscom shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Swisscom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Swisscom and Koninklijke KPN’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swisscom $11.98 billion 2.07 $1.56 billion $3.01 15.87 Koninklijke KPN $7.34 billion 1.66 $545.93 million N/A N/A

Swisscom has higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke KPN.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Swisscom and Koninklijke KPN, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swisscom 1 2 0 0 1.67 Koninklijke KPN 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Swisscom and Koninklijke KPN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swisscom 13.03% 18.74% 6.66% Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Swisscom pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Koninklijke KPN does not pay a dividend. Swisscom pays out 61.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Swisscom beats Koninklijke KPN on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises. The company also provides cloud, outsourcing, workplace, UCC, mobile phone, networking, business process optimization, SAP, and security and authentication solutions, as well as a range of services to the banking industry; Internet of Things solutions; digitization services to the healthcare sector; IT systems for health insurance companies; fixed and mobile networks by other telecommunication service providers; and roaming to foreign operators whose customers use its mobile networks, as well as broadband services and regulated products. In addition, it plans, operates, and maintains network infrastructure and IT systems; provides support functions to finance, human resource, and strategy, as well as management of real estate and vehicle fleet; and offers broadband services, such as voice, data, and TV services, as well as video-on-demand for residential and corporate customers. Further, the company provides mobile phone services; IT and network services, and customized solutions; and online and telephone directories, as well as sells merchandise products. Additionally, it offers collection services for radio and TV license fees; and cross-platform retail media and security communication services, as well as constructs and maintains wired and wireless networks. Swisscom AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bern, Switzerland.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties. The company provides services in the areas of communication, information, entertainment, and commercial services; a range of end-to-end solutions in infrastructure, workspace management, and security cloud services for small, medium-sized, and large corporate enterprises; and connectivity solutions to fixed and mobile wholesale partners. It also offers cyber security services; specialized VPN and network solutions; and various IT services to the healthcare and public sector. In addition, the company provides Internet hosting services, such as domain registration, shared hosting, VPS, email hosting, Office 365, and online storage services; wide area network and local area network services; colocation services through its data centers; and cloud, security, alert systems, and monitoring services, as well as delivers managed voice, video, and chat services to its business clients based on Microsoft's Skype for Business software. Koninklijke KPN N.V. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

