SuperCoin Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 30th. One SuperCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. Over the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded 55.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SuperCoin has a total market cap of $57,237.00 and $5.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SuperCoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SuperCoin Profile

SUPER is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. SuperCoin’s total supply is 50,482,968 coins. The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

SuperCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.