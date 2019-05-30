Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.41.

SU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.30 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

NYSE SU traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.05. 4,648,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,340,388. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $42.55. The stock has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.38. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.3121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.50%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

