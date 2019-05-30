Sun Hydraulics Co. (SNHY) Holdings Trimmed by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY) by 16.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Sun Hydraulics were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNHY. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Sun Hydraulics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sun Hydraulics during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Hydraulics in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 6,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Robert C. Koski sold 5,000 shares of Sun Hydraulics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $248,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert C. Koski sold 2,500 shares of Sun Hydraulics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $123,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,100 shares of company stock worth $865,025 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Shares of SNHY stock opened at $42.88 on Thursday. Sun Hydraulics Co. has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.75.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Sun Hydraulics had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $146.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Hydraulics Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sun Hydraulics

Sun Hydraulics Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of soolutions for both the hydraulics and electronics markets. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments. The Hydraulics segment provides screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems.

