Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $429.44 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,568,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,869 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $429,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 263.9% during the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.21, for a total transaction of $13,855,298.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,562,149.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory J. Herrema sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $867,801.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,512 shares of company stock valued at $15,388,101 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.92.

TMO stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $266.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,137. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $202.83 and a one year high of $282.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $106.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

