Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $25.36 Million Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $25,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,931,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,541,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 148,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,442,000 after purchasing an additional 40,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.05. 10,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,020. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $168.19.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.42 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a positive return on equity of 17.72% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.83%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, insider Jay C. Horgen acquired 11,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $1,025,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 115,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,961.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $187,424.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,756.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $25.36 Million Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/sumitomo-mitsui-trust-holdings-inc-has-25-36-million-stake-in-affiliated-managers-group-inc-amg.html.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.