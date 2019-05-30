STRAKS (STAK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $429.00

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 30th. STRAKS has a market cap of $143,400.00 and $429.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, STRAKS has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,734.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $283.29 or 0.03248964 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $467.91 or 0.05366268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.90 or 0.01340657 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.45 or 0.01106191 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00099852 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.07 or 0.01067375 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00337628 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00021579 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,447,449 coins and its circulating supply is 23,619,587 coins. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, HitBTC, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

