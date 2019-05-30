Stockland (SGP) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.50

Stockland Co. Ltd (ASX:SGP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$4.50 ($3.19) and last traded at A$4.49 ($3.18), with a volume of 3287955 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$4.45 ($3.16).

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72.

In related news, insider Mark Steinert acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.58 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,840.00 ($25,418.44).

Stockland (ASX: SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become Australia's largest diversified property group  owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is rated as the most sustainable real estate company in the world in 2018 by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

