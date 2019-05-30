Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Synovus Financial Call Options (SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,267 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 974% compared to the typical volume of 118 call options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Sunday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 118.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 262.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 22,242.9% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNV opened at $33.70 on Thursday. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

