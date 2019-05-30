Stephens Upgrades Veeva Systems (VEEV) to “Overweight”

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.06.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $134.49 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $73.47 and a 1 year high of $145.70. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.71.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $244.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.28, for a total value of $423,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,624.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 48,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total transaction of $5,554,821.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,359.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,542 shares of company stock valued at $15,168,295 in the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,538,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,382,000 after buying an additional 547,246 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,269,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $795,344,000 after buying an additional 342,948 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,407,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,079,000 after buying an additional 102,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 21.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,568,000 after buying an additional 274,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 686.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,954,000 after buying an additional 1,212,517 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

