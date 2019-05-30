State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 630 Shares of TopBuild Corp (BLD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,153 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $20,513,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 610,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,467,000 after acquiring an additional 319,342 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at $7,796,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. North Fourth Asset Management LP now owns 170,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 115,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $4,526,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.64.

Shares of BLD stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $77.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,880. TopBuild Corp has a twelve month low of $41.27 and a twelve month high of $87.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.24. TopBuild had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $619.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John S. Peterson sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $659,734.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,805.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John S. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $345,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,073.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,513 shares of company stock valued at $6,017,613. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

