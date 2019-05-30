State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.47 Million Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (SXT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FrontFour Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the first quarter worth $61,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

In other news, VP Thierry Hoang sold 357 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $25,836.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SXT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.76. 1,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.07. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.93 and a 1-year high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $347.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.80 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.56%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

