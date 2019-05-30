Square, Inc. (SQ) Position Raised by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 415.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,950 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Square in the first quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ajmere Dale sold 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $199,296.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,959.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 459,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,518,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 611,523 shares of company stock worth $45,975,201. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.14.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.87. The company had a trading volume of 49,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,246,523. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $101.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3,194.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 3.49.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Square had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

