SPX Flow (FLOW) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Get SPX Flow alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SPX Flow presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

FLOW traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.27. The stock had a trading volume of 241,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,936. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.20. SPX Flow has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $54.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. SPX Flow had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $491.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. SPX Flow’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SPX Flow will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,711,000 after buying an additional 58,807 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 7.8% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,260,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,118,000 after buying an additional 164,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 9.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,121,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,665,000 after buying an additional 184,057 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,611,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,022,000 after buying an additional 588,652 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX Flow (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.