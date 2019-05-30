Sprint Corp (S) Insider John Saw Sells 7,419 Shares

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) insider John Saw sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $52,303.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Saw also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprint alerts:

On Friday, May 24th, John Saw sold 22,866 shares of Sprint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $158,918.70.

On Monday, May 13th, John Saw sold 62,444 shares of Sprint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $372,166.24.

Shares of NYSE:S traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,292,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,174,912. Sprint Corp has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 674.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sprint Corp will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on S. New Street Research downgraded shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Sprint in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sprint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.57 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sprint in a report on Monday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Sprint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sprint by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sprint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Sprint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Sprint Corp (S) Insider John Saw Sells 7,419 Shares” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/sprint-corp-s-insider-john-saw-sells-7419-shares.html.

About Sprint

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Sprint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.