Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.48-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $860-884 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $871.81 million.Sportsman’s Warehouse also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.48-0.60 EPS.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.04. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.48 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 41.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,013 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

