South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,961 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 221.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Shares of SJI opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.43. South Jersey Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $36.72.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $637.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.00 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 8.66%. Analysts predict that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

