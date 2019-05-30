Sophos Group PLC (SOPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sophos Group PLC (LON:SOPH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 414.17 ($5.41).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sophos Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sophos Group in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sophos Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sophos Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 385 ($5.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Numis Securities downgraded Sophos Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Sophos Group stock opened at GBX 419.10 ($5.48) on Thursday. Sophos Group has a one year low of GBX 273.40 ($3.57) and a one year high of GBX 645.50 ($8.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Sophos Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. Sophos Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.74%.

In related news, insider Nick Bray sold 23,105 shares of Sophos Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 385 ($5.03), for a total transaction of £88,954.25 ($116,234.48). Also, insider Kris Hagerman sold 10,264 shares of Sophos Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.30), for a total value of £33,768.56 ($44,124.60). In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,279 shares of company stock valued at $12,900,671.

About Sophos Group

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for Web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product.

