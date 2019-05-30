SOLVE (SOLVE) Market Cap Tops $93.59 Million

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $93.59 million and approximately $7.23 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00003329 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and KuCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00396848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 91% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.92 or 0.02592159 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011551 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000396 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00161744 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000826 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 323,974,478 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . SOLVE’s official website is solve.care

SOLVE Token Trading

SOLVE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

