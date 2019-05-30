Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 408.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 11,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $1,846,160.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.42. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $189.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.10. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/snap-on-incorporated-sna-shares-sold-by-synovus-financial-corp.html.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.