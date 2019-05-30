Sirius Minerals (SXX) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sirius Minerals (LON:SXX) in a report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on the potash development company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sirius Minerals from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Sirius Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Sirius Minerals from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Sirius Minerals alerts:

Shares of LON SXX opened at GBX 15.55 ($0.20) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. Sirius Minerals has a 52 week low of GBX 14.94 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 39.78 ($0.52). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.88.

Sirius Minerals Plc engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on the development of the Woodsmith mine that explores for polyhalite deposit, a multi-nutrient fertilizer containing potassium, sulphur, magnesium, and calcium resources located in North Yorkshire.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.