Siltronic (WAF) Given a €78.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WAF. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Siltronic has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €92.67 ($107.75).

Shares of FRA:WAF opened at €63.36 ($73.67) on Wednesday. Siltronic has a 12-month low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 12-month high of €153.20 ($178.14).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

