Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $44.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.28) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Silk Road Medical an industry rank of 103 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SILK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.01 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of SILK traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,295. Silk Road Medical has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $49.55.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($7.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($6.67). The firm had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 million. Equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder X Finance L.P. Wp sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $18,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

