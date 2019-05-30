Signaturefd LLC Has $260,000 Position in Allstate Corp (ALL)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in Allstate by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 170,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after purchasing an additional 67,490 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $96.23 on Thursday. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $102.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. Allstate had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 24.78%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. William Blair raised shares of Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.42.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/signaturefd-llc-has-260000-position-in-allstate-corp-all.html.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.