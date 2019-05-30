Sienna Senior Living (SIA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.20

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$19.20 and last traded at C$19.11, with a volume of 10919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.09.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIA. Raymond James upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.75 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sienna Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.78.

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 133.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 642.25%.

In related news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.02, for a total value of C$57,072.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,060,463.80.

About Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

