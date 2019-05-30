Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 22,952 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 224,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,952 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.7% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 625.3% in the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,424.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9,100.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colrain Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $460,559.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 219,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,750,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $72.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $87.36. The firm has a market cap of $307.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $63.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $79.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.81.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/shufro-rose-co-llc-sells-22952-shares-of-exxon-mobil-co-xom.html.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.