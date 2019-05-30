Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,718,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,278,000 after acquiring an additional 750,283 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,425,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,448,000 after acquiring an additional 57,519 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,686,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,046,000 after acquiring an additional 174,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth $45,133,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,193,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,573,000 after acquiring an additional 15,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $32.99 on Thursday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $38.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

RBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $38.00 to $34.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.28.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/30/shell-asset-management-co-increases-holdings-in-ritchie-bros-auctioneers-inc-rba.html.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.