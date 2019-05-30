SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 85.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $23,491,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $11,011,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $3,620,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $2,774,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 41,850.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 148,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 148,570 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $310.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSEM shares. TheStreet raised Tower Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised Tower Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised Tower Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Tower Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.71 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

